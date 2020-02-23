Please be careful of what you believe when reading these letters to the editor concerning the upcoming White Lake Fire Authority millage request.
The two letters against the millage last week in this column were filled with false and misleading information. We know this because we did our own research. When people don’t want something to happen for whatever reason, they can say and come up with just about anything, and say this is the truth.
It is about time this negativity stops. We believe this new fire station is needed and the millage should be passed. This would be great for our families and loved ones.
My wife and I have no friends on or know anyone associated with these fire departments, but we respect the excellent work they do to protect the citizens of our communities.
Leigh and Maureen Johnson
City of Whitehall