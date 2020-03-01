To my fellow baby boomers. Remember sitting next to your grandparents as they taught you about the Great Depression and how they got by? Or listening to your dad and uncles talking about WW2 if they did share? Some grandparents had to get by with what they had. During the war items were rationed while the women in our country took jobs building items that our military needed. During both eras times were hard. For the whole country. What we never heard from any of our family members was complaining. They had to get by with what they had. Unlike this generation.
I was taught about hard work and not asking for handouts. At home we had a budget running our household. Want a vacation, new car, maybe a color television if the family didn’t have extra money we did without. Our parents never took unnecessary loans out if what we had was working just find. And isn’t that also the responsibility of every form of government from local up to federal? Living within its means. All of us pay taxes knowing that it should be used to do good. And we gladly pay them except the times we see them being wasted. I never heard of the word millage till I moved here over twenty years ago. Better word would be added tax. School board wants a new high school…millage. Failed but brought up again. How about a nice sports complex by the new high school…millage. A useless gym that us taxpayers have to pay extra to use another millage.
Now again for the third time a new fire station. Won’t cost us much to build. Just maybe a week’s salary for some that’s all. I read all the comments in Sunday’s Letters to the Editor. One person even said don’t listen to the loud voices against it. You mean the same people who voted it down. Reminds me of all the loud voices against Walmart but yet the parking lot is always filled. Hunt’s will go out of business was the scare tactic, Well I still shop at Hunt’s which means it’s still open. People Whitehall isn’t Chicago where you need fire stations all over because of the large area to cover. Do the repairs to the old, everything doesn’t have to be new and shiny. Like our forebears work within our means.
Think of how many fires we’ve had in the past decades to demand everything they want. Last big fire was the woods off Whitehall Rd. and Lakewood Rd. Last reported fire covered by the media was a garage fire that spread to the house. Tragic yes but it was taken care of by our brave firefighters. The other needs some people bring up is stand by for fireworks, inspections, wires down etc. How will a new fire station help that? If a millage has failed twice already it shouldn’t be brought up for another five years. What has happened to common sense?
Kenneth Trojan
Whitehall