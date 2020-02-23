Growing up, I was raised to believe that when the people who serve and protect us need something, you support it. It has always been a no-brainer to me. We entrust these people with our lives, so of course we trust that if they say they need something, we help them get it. Which is why the very core of my being cannot fathom why our White Lake Fire Authority has to ask for this millage for a new station a third time. I cannot believe it’s taking this much effort. And yet, I hear the few but loud voices against it, so I have a strong desire to help correct it.
Money is a sensitive subject. I get it. No one gets excited to see an increase in their taxes, along with everything else increasing in price these days. And it can be scary to think about if you don’t do the math, but please, pause and do the math. Doing the math will allow you to see that this millage isn’t so bad. Call your municipality and find the taxable value of your home (different than the appraised value), multiply that number by 0.00165, and divide it by 52 weeks in a year. There’s a very strong chance you’ll be paying roughly $5 a week for this millage, maybe even less.
Our fire department is second to none. They show up no matter what, ready for the worst and working hard for the best possible outcome every time. But the men and women of the White Lake Fire Authority can only do what they can do, and they need to rely on their resources to do the rest. Those resources are currently spread out among two stations that aren’t close to each other (Station One would become more central, putting it closer to Station Two so that the stations can share resources and reach a larger part of our community more quickly). Those resources include gear and equipment being contaminated with carcinogens every single time an engine turns on (the new Station One would have a system put in place where those toxins would safely be disposed of instead of going directly onto their life-saving gear). Those resources which don’t even allow them space to debrief or clean up after and in between calls (the new Station One would provide a bare minimum space for this—nothing extravagant and certainly no “Taj Mahal”, as some have wrongfully assumed and promoted).
Historically speaking, it can be incredibly difficult to fight for something good when the few voices of those against it, maybe even the ones not sharing accurate numbers or information, are the loudest voices of all. Fruitland Township, Whitehall Township, and City of Whitehall, if you support this millage, please make your voice loud on March 10th and get out to vote yes. This millage lost by only 21-votes last time—your vote means everything.
Stephanie L. Ware
Whitehall Township