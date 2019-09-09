Michigan ranks 32nd for prevalence of mental illness and has the 15th-highest access to mental health care in the country, ranking it with a composite score of 10th-best overall for its lower mental illness rate and higher access to care.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and National Suicide Prevention Week is the 8th – 14th, so our team wanted to bring awareness of mental health care access and its relationship with mental illness rates in the United States.

Key findings:

States with higher access to mental health care tend to have a lower prevalence of mental health illness (I.E. North Dakota, Maryland, and New Jersey, among others).

Only 41% of adults with a mental health condition received mental health services in the past year.

The low rate of access leaves over 24 million people with mental health conditions untreated.

12.2% (over 5.3 million) of adults with mental illness remain uninsured which can be a roadblock for those looking for care.

Over 9.8 million adults seriously thought about suicide—an increase of 200,000 people from last year’s data set.

You can find our full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/best-states-for-mental-healthcare

