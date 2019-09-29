In Response to Hanna Lincoln Sammis

Years ago while attending an Army Veterans reunion in Louisville Kentucky I visited the birthplace of President Lincoln in Hodgenville KY. The site is called Abraham Lincoln birthplace National Historical site. There they have a replica birthplace log cabin and a building with a large wall size genealogical breakdown of the entire Lincoln family. I distinctly remember seeing Hanna Lincoln Sammis listed as a first cousin. Also date of birth and death and the fact that she is buried in Montague, MI.

I would like to see more research before we draw conclusion.

Dennis Cederquist

Montague