I always look forward when a new business opens in the area and the Beacon interviews the owner. So I was disappointed when Witty's was opened with no story.
It's only a trailer on Colby which serves Chicago style hot dogs and Italian beef and sausages as well as other items. Being from Chicago I've missed the taste of a great hot dog and was happy to see a place like this open.
First bite of the dog I was transported back to my childhood. It was that good. So nice to see a product that has the same taste unlike the Deep Dish pizzas around the area that doesn't come close to Chicago's.
No I'm not being paid to write this but sometimes a person just has to express their feelings. Plus their prices are fair. So help this old Chicagoan and support our newest business. Now all we need is a White Castles.
Ken Trojan
