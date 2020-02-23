A couple years ago I had the great misfortune of experiencing a medical emergency. I am a healthy man, early 60s, with no emergent medical concerns. Very quickly my wife decided to call 911 and have an ambulance transport me to the hospital. Within three minutes of this call the White Lake Fire Authority (WLFA) was at my door. They helped me to relax and stay focused as they began first aid actions. When the ambulance arrived the WLFA greeted the paramedics and briefed them thoroughly as to my vital signs, symptoms, etc. Less than 5 minutes later I was on my way to the hospital where I quickly recovered and was sent home.
Later I visited Fire Station #1 on Baldwin off of Colby in Whitehall, (the responding station to my emergency). I was shocked. This was more like a garage than what I would have thought for a fire station. The trucks were tightly squeezed in and only maybe six feet from the back wall, as I recall, where the firefighters hang their equipment. A full tour of this facility showed me a very small eating area and the Chief’s office was not much larger than a maintenance closet. There was no meeting room for business, briefing or debriefing. Add to that, I learned that the WLFA also serves Michigan’s Adventure Amusement Park, which can be a real zoo during the summer. I was surprised, yet heard no complaints from WLFA staff.
Fast forward to last year. The WLFA sought a millage for a newer, better equipped and more conducive to their needs, fire station, as well as two much needed fire fighting vehicles. Unfortunately this millage failed, barely. Now the WLFA is requesting another millage, asking this time for only an up to date fire station; no new vehicles. (I think they need both honestly). I am asking the White Lake area citizens to approve this millage, for our safety. You cannot put a price tag on your, or a loved ones, safety. God willing, you’ll never need to. Please vote yes on March 10th.
Another benefit of a newer station: it is my understanding that a newer, safer, up to date station, will make our community safer. This in turn could very well decrease our homeowners’ insurance rates. We pay short term, four years, on the millage, and in return could likely get long term reduced insurance rates.
Please vote yes on March 10th.
Michael Cavalier
Whitehall Township