Greetings to Our Neighbors:
We, the co-chairs of the White Lake Community Library Millage Campaign Committee, are urging everyone to vote YES on the White Lake Community Library millage proposal to preserve both the building and the services it provides.
The proposal for 0.25 mill for 10 years will be the last question on the back of the August 4th ballot. For a resident whose home has a market value of $150,000, the cost of this millage would be just $18.75 per year.
As you probably know, the beautiful library in our community was the result of a tremendous effort by local residents who came together and passed two separate millages more than 20 years ago – one to cover operational costs and another to fund the library’s construction.
The library still collects 0.6797 mills for its operating budget, but the debt service millage - which averaged 0.366 mill over the 21 years it was collected - expired last year, and the final payment for the construction of the Library building has been made.
As with any 20-year-old facility, the building is beginning to need some costly maintenance, including a new roof and new boilers. Between the increasing upkeep needs of the building and the ever-changing technology and programming needs of the community it serves, the library’s operating budget is being stretched to the breaking point.
To address the anticipated needs, the library board recently voted to seek this millage. The board recognizes that this is a difficult time for people everywhere, but with the debt service millage now retired, most homeowners would not see an increase in their total library tax compared to the average of the last 21 years.
If you would like additional information on the millage please visit the campaign committee’s website at whitelakelibraryyes.org.
Please join us in voting YES on August 4 to support our outstanding Community Library.
Sincerely,
Nancy McCarthy & Jim Bolger, Co-Chairs
White Lake Community Library Millage Campaign Committee