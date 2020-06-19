To: Everyone Walking or Driving Along Old Channel Trail
My daughter and I spent many hours over three days filling bags to clean up both sides of Old Channel Trail from Lake Michigan
east to Long Point Road Lodge. This was during Earth Week- April 19th through the 25th. When finished, the road was void of
all of the rubbish that had been thrown roadside. The litter is showing up again.
Please stop this lazy and disrespectful behavior now!
Stash your liquor and beer containers, plastic glasses, and food bags in your vehicle and dispose of them properly.
There is a fine of $500. or up to a year in jail or both. This actually shouldn't matter.
Try to respect Mother Earth!
Jean and Monica Richards