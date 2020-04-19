Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the event, saying she was “disappointed” to see people gathering without masks.
“The sad irony here is that the protests were that they don’t like being in this stay at home order. And they may have just created a need to lengthen it, which is something that we’re trying to avoid at all costs,” the governor said.
This sounds like an excuse to further exercise unneeded control over the population. Most people will be safe. Some people will get sick. The two “Curves” have the same number of people getting sick and the same number of people dying.
The hospitals have not been overrun with sick people. The vast majority who get sick will recover. People can wash their hands and not touch their face. The fact that the Governor is overreaching is terrible. We all know the things we can do to stay safe. Without being holed up!
The real irony is that “avoid at all costs” are costing the citizens of Michigan much more than it is costing the Governor. Her cure is worse than the disease!
Scott Erdman
Fruitland Township