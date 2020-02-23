Being a rich man, I can hardly wait for Mr. Trump’s 4 more years. Most of us rich people have gotten richer, despite his tariffs causing trouble for farmers and some other unlucky ones. My stocks are doing great, and with my lower taxes, I can afford more vacations. And let the poor fend for themselves like I always have. Me first.
Does anyone really care about the huge federal deficit caused by his tax cuts? Let our children and grandchildren deal with that. His latest budget says that we will balance income and expenses in another decade, and that’s just a little beyond the 2 years he promised in 2016. We can’t really expect him to honor his promises, especially when he proposes another billion or two to enhance our military hardware, which is already the most expensive in the world; or when he is forced to lie by his opponents, who keep nagging him about fact checks.
And thanks to him businesses have fewer environmental restrictions. More logging and more oil production can take place, even in our national parks, since the idea of climate change caused by carbon dioxide emissions is really just a big hoax, probably promoted by those darned immigrants, who keep wanting to come here to supposedly escape horrible conditions in their own countries. More coal, more oil, and we can take our profits to our banks!
And hats off to him for sticking it to other world leaders, those men (and some women—who let them out of the bedroom?) who try to organize other leaders for peace. Let those other countries deal with their own poverty, conflict, pollution, and climate change (who thought up this crazy notion, when everyone knows the temps cycle every few years?).
These are only a fraction of his achievements. Just listen to him enough, and you will hear of many more. He will stretch them only a tiny bit! But he repeats them so much, that it will be easy for you to be convinced that he is telling the whole truth and is being completely transparent.
Keep America Great. Keep Trump til’ 2038!
Frank Hollister
Whitehall