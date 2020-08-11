Dear Editor:
Regarding root beer as a cure for CV-19, Mr. Hollister must be sourcing his information from the DNC. They would be the ones pushing root beer since they own stock in the company. Root beer does have psychological benefit, especially when mixed with real vanilla ice cream, but does not provide physiological relief other than a sugar boost. There happens to be significant information that hydroxychloroquine, when combined with a zithromycin Z=pack and zinc in measured proportions will reduce the impact of CV-19 and significantly reduce the probability of death, especially when administered early. That information is coming from noted medical establishments in the EU, Africa, South America, China, Japan and other places. The hydroxy penetrates the fatty layer around the virus first and the zinc then stops it from reproducing. The Z-pack stops other bugs from invading when the immune system is otherwise occupied, and the combination prevents the body from overreacting to the CV-19 invasion. Several reports in the US reinforcing the use of this combo have been removed from the internet and even cost several doctors their jobs through mob induced political correctness. The MSM will not permit any of the positive info about this combination to be published here in order to make Trump look bad. Several places here have already run “tests” using only hydroxy without the other two components on patients already in intensive care on ventilators, and the results are going to always be less than optimal when applied late and improperly, like the vastly reported VA study. I had the disease with all it’s symptoms in early March, but was not sick enough to stop working around the yard. It might have something to do with my pill load having 450% of daily zinc. Since I did not go to the hospital, I was not counted as a case, like more than the estimated 50% that are asymptomatic and another 35% that are mildly affected. I didn’t know I had it till I read all the symptoms in late April. Still short of breath and have the dry cough but the rest went away in 7-8 days.
Frank, you are going to have to find something else to beat up Trump with, because “this dog won’t hunt” in spite of the concerted effort of the media. You should probably give up supporting a crooked old lecher that can no longer create a coherent sentence, and can’t even read a teleprompter. Other than pushing Bernie and AOC’s green new deal, his only approach to the common man is to shout ”Hey man, give me a break”.
Jack Van Wingerden
Muskegon