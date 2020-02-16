On March 10, 2020 you will be asked for the third time to pass the same millage increase voters just defeated in November 2019 – just four months ago. The Authority just can’t take no for an answer and frankly putting this measure back on the ballot represents more unnecessary spending of additional taxpayer’s money. The decision to do so suggests a real lack of judgment by our community leaders to keep paying for elections when the answer from taxpayers continues to be “No.”
The ballot initiative seeks the same additional 1.65 mills that was sought in November 2019, meaning that the total mills for the Authority will be raised to 3.09 mills, which raises your tax obligation to the White Lake Fire Authority by more than 53%. Tax rates in Michigan are expressed as mill rates. A mill is equal to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of taxable value. This measure, if passed, will raise most people’s taxes considerably. For example, if your house has a taxable value of $200,000 your annual taxes just for the White Lake Fire Authority will be $618.00. For those of us on a fixed income that is a very large increase.
No one challenges the need to have a fire department to serve the needs of property owners and taxpayers. Our community, however, does not need millions of dollars to build an extravagant new building to house equipment when what we have is adequate. Fruitland Township has the largest population and highest assessed property needing protection within the White Lake Fire Authority District and if improvements are to be made an addition to Fire Station #2 in Fruitland Township makes the most sense; not a new multi-million dollar located in the City of Whitehall’s industrial park. Fire Station #2 located in Fruitland Township is paid for and has many amenities already in place and there would be no need to reinvent the wheel. Fire Station #2 has living quarters, bays and plenty of room to add on. It is centrally located within the district and located on Duck Lake Road.
Just remember when you go to the polls on March 10, 2020, you will be voting for the same millage increase that was defeated in November 2019. The new ballot language is vague and simply refers to the need to fund improvements and upgrades to fire facilities, apparatus and equipment. What the new ballot language excludes is that the Fire Authority intends to build a new in $2,700,000 fire station, two new trucks, each with a price tag of $384,000.00. The millage in November, 2019 was for five years and for the March 10, 2020 millage it has been dropped to four years.
Mary Ann Bard,
Muskegon, MI