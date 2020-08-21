Last week’s Beacon published two letters from an individual who is impressed with the president’s performance. He is entitled to his opinion. I don’t share his enthusiasm.
Right before our eyes the president has conspired with his minions to abolish the postal system. His timing is not coincidental, rather it is exacting.
The general election is rapidly approaching while in the midst of the shockingly deadly pandemic. Postmaster DeJoy, the new Trump appointee immediately began slowing mail delivery, removing iconic blue mail collection boxes and even more damning – revealed a plan to remove hundreds of high-speed mail sorting machines across the country.
This is an issue that should not be red versus blue. Millions of Americans depend on the postal system, for medicine, parcels, pension checks and, yes – absentee ballots. Yet, as we speak Trump is hard at work spreading vicious rumors, aimed at the uniformed and those blinded with partisan bias.
Absentee and vote by mail has been proven safe. Claims of widespread fraud are false and anyone to say otherwise, including the president is lying. The United States Postal Service is intrinsic to America and Americans. Benjamin Franklin, a signatory of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution was the first Postmaster General. Its existence is enshrined within the Constitution. I’ve contacted Congressman Huizenga to let him know how I feel.
Maybe you’d like to do the same. Let’s save the Postal Service – for everyone, for Democracy, for America.
Roger Wendt
Muskegon County