Snowmobilers in Oceana and northern Muskegon counties were disappointed this year to find that they could no longer enjoy a warming hut east of Shelby. This hut has been on the trail for almost 50 years and was a favorite gathering spot (teepee). We are grateful for the use of the land and hut over all these years but the family felt the need to look for alternative uses of the property.
With a outhouse facility restocked by the groomer drivers and a supply of wood put up each fall by volunteers for heat all winter long, the area was a perfect place for family and friends to meet and has been the scene of many social and family gatherings, hot dog roasts, etc. It has been a treasure now unfortunately lost to snowmobilers.
The hut had a large cast iron wood stove that looked like it was built during the Revolutionary War but was still perking along. It included a grated shelf on the back that was a perfect place to warm and dry gloves. A few years ago the structure was almost destroyed by a fire that was caused by a defect in the stove vent pipe. Fortunately only about 50% of the structure was involved and a group of volunteers repaired the damage better than new.
The West Shore Snowmobile Council (WSSC) must now look to the future and members of the council are scouting for an alternative location in Oceana and northern Muskegon counties on which to build another warming facility. Once a good spot has been found, it will take volunteers and money to make it a reality. It is only through volunteer hours and contributed dollars that such locations can be built and maintained. None of the money from the sale of trail permits goes to providing and maintaining trail warming huts. Trail permit funds are dedicated to grooming, law enforcement and insurance costs. So other funds must be collected to construct any new facility.
Some have suggested the use of GoFundMe to collect funds but the fees charged by GoFundMe make this impractical. It is imperative though that we start raising funds so that the money to build will be there once a good spot is decided on. If you would like to contribute to a future warming hut, you may send a donation to the New Era Hardware store, 4736 S 1st St., New Era, MI 49446. Checks should be made out to the West Shore Snowmobile Council.
Dick Emery
Montague