Spring is here! Or is it? To many of Michiganders who are motorcyclists it time to start riding again. Thousands of motorcyclists are going to be hitting the streets; hopefully not literally hitting the streets. Car drivers need to do their part and, “Look Twice to SAVE a Life- Motorcycles are Everywhere.” ABATE of Michigan urges car drivers turning left not to attempt to judge the speed of oncoming motorcyclists. Many car/motorcycle accidents occur in intersections. Motorcyclists need to have a cycle endorsement and ride to survive, according to State Police 2018 records, which show an increase in unendorsed motorcyclists fatalities. Unendorsed motorcyclists are 15-20 percent of the motorcyclist’s population, and in 2018 they accounted for over 50% of the fatalities.
Michigan motorcyclists pay for motorcycle safety training. $5.00 of every motorcycle plate fee goes to the Michigan Motorcycle Safety Fund. ABATE of Michigan President, Mr. Vince Consiglio, states “Michigan has a shortage of qualified Motorcycle Safety Instructors. Experienced Skilled Motorcyclists, with communication skills, are needed. Beginning motorcycle safety classes, Endorsement classes, and Coach Training classes registration is now available.” Call Eric at 269-435-2058 for a Coach Training Application.
Most drivers are allowed a choice in coverage amounts in their auto insurance. Come July 1st, with Senate Bill 1, according to ABATE Legislative Officer Jim Rhoades, “Auto Drivers, Bicyclists, Pedestrians, Snowmobilers, and ATVers will all have a choice on their medical coverage, but motorcyclists hit by car drivers will be stuck with the car drivers choice for medical coverage.” Out of State motorcyclists will go to their choice in medical coverage. Only Michigan motorcyclists will be stuck with the car driver’s choice for medical coverage. ABATE will continue to work with the Michigan Legislature to correct this bizarre situation, but time is running out as SB 1 takes effect July 1, 2020. ABATE of Michigan urges all motorcyclists to contact their state representative, state senator, and the governor.
Brandy Perdue
ABATE of Michigan.