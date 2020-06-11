As leaders of the public school districts in Muskegon County, we want to thank our students, parents/guardians, teachers, support staff, food service staff, administrators, and community for their flexibility and patience as our school buildings were closed and we adapted to remote learning.
We recognize that this sudden shift was not without its challenges, and we thank you for working to overcome them amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. It certainly points out the irreplaceable and rich learning that occurs in our ideal, face-to-face classrooms inside our school buildings.
We also want to thank our community for supporting the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Technology & Security Enhancement Millage. Because of the wise use of this funding over the past six years, our schools were able to quickly deploy quality devices with online filters to student homes.
In addition, our teachers were more familiar with online instructional tools, and our technical staff was better equipped to support them. The one thing the millage could not resolve was the connectivity issue that blocked some of our students and staff and required alternative printed materials and phone calls.
With the school year coming to an end, we are reflecting on what we have learned these past few months and we are looking forward to the 2020-21 school year. Each of our districts is actively enrolling kindergarten students for the fall. Regardless of the COVID-19 situation, our schools will be ready to teach our students with more robust programs in the safest possible format. While we are eager to return to our school buildings, our top priority continues to be the health and wellbeing of our students, staff, and community.
For this reason, we are asking for your patience and understanding as we plan for a variety of options this fall including remote learning, face-to-face learning, and/or some blend of the two. This planning takes time and involves the voices of our students, staff, and parents. It is guided by the direction of state and local public health officials.
You can count on our schools to construct the safest and best possible plans for starting school in the fall. It’s what we do.
Yours in Education,
The Superintendents of Schools in Muskegon County