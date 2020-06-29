* Note letters to the editor appear in the paper as they are received with only light editing for spelling and some grammar.
Time and time again we have seen the unjust and harmful stigma ASSOCIATED WITH mental illness block access to care that is medically important and could vastly improve quality of life.
Editors:
The verb form above is a significant part of the problem, it is not the stigma "associated with" mental illness that is the issue. it is those of
us accepting "associating" a stigma with mental illness that is. It is time we ended the practice.
Harold A. Maio
Fort Myers, Fla.