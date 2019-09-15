Higher BAC levels in fatal crashes
We know .08% is the legal limit but what are the BACs of drivers involved in fatal accidents in Michigan? To better explore the impact of intoxicated driving fatalities my team at Delphi Health Group analyzed various BACs across all 50 states in deadly drunk driving crashes using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.
Key Findings:
In just one year, fatal accidents in Michigan involving a driver with a .15% BAC or higher jumped 42.6% and those with drivers at a .08% increased 31.5%
Drunk drivers involved in fatal accidents in Michigan have a BAC over 2x the legal limit—their BAC is, on average, .1854%
.08% may be the magic BAC when it comes to the law but keeping our roads and our families safe can’t be reduced to a blanket number.
See the whole report at https://delphihealthgroup.com/the-state-of-drunk-drivers-across-america/
Jackson Parks
Media Relations Specialist,
Dataforstories.co