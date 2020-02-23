Did you know our White Lake Fire Authority covers a lot more than just house fires? They respond to grass fires, beach fires, and forest fires which are all areas of our community. They also provide various services to our community that some people may not realize. Services such as, standby for firework displays, inspections, assist citizens with falls, and assist all EMT calls. They provide water safety and respond on rescue calls in the water, on the beach, or on the ice in the event of a drowning, an accident, or a medical emergency. They also respond to snow storms where there are wires down or highway closures.

The inspections of area building and commercial real estate are very detailed, time consuming, and are done to insure that state and local regulations are adhered to for the safety of the occupants. The White Lake Fire Authority is responsible for those inspections and to make sure that you are safe.

The rigorous training each employee goes through to get accepted on the team, along with follow up training, requires facilities and adequate equipment. This is not only firefighting training, but first aid, extricating a patient from a car, patient care, HAZMAT, active shooter, along with other specialized training required by regulatory agencies.

Our firefighters need equipment to best serve our needs, training facilities for both internal and external training. The City of Whitehall has offered up a location central to our community, that with Station 2, will facilitate good coverage in emergency and non-emergency situations.

The White Lake Fire Authority currently gives us 24/7 coverage supported by paid on call as required. Our firefighters need our support so they can do those things we rely on them to do.

From outreach programs for all of our residents to making sure all codes are met to help prevent issues in the future. The dedication of these employees is to be applauded...our support is something we can offer up to match that dedication!

Help us help them! Vote in support on March 10, 2020!

Sam St. Amour

Fruitland Twp.