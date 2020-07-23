Dear Editor,
Over the years, libraries have become the cornerstones of thriving towns. The White Lake Community Library (WLCL) is our area’s cornerstone and it is a jewel. The town worked hard to create and build the WLCL and I was extremely fortunate to be a former director. In 2011, it was evident that the building and HVAC had incurred some issues over time just from normal wear and tear. It is now 20 years old, and will be facing more necessary repairs, including a new roof.
The board has always been very proactive in saving for the future, but repairs and increased technology demands ate into these past savings quickly. The proposed new millage will provide those needed funds for upcoming and future building needs.
As the recent pandemic has made evident, our lives are changing rapidly. More and more technology will be needed as increasingly more students and working adults are turning to learning and working from home and many do not have the necessary resources. The library will need to greatly increase their technology service as we find a new normal. The millage funds will allow the WLCL to keep up with these future needs. The study and quiet rooms were in almost constant use, as I ended my tenure, by residents either taking classes, studying for classes or taking online tests. This will only increase as we go along. Computers only have a real life of about 3 years, or less, as technology itself increases. These also need to be covered by more funds as they are replaced.
We need to protect and maintain our jewel of a library for everyone in our community of all ages. The WLCL staff provide many services for our residents and we all depend on them. For the small amount that my taxes will increase annually, I therefore support the proposed millage for the White Lake Community Library and encourage you to also.
Shelley Williams
Whitehall, MI