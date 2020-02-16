It is a shame the institutions that are most crucial to our community are funded by millage and not by the important and critical service they provide.
We would like to express our support for the White Lake Fire Department and the upcoming millage. Fire emergencies are a very small portion of the calls received by the department, 75% of the calls are for first responders service.
Our trained firefighting professionals provide lifesaving support for all members of our community, especially our seniors. It is vital that we as a community provide up to date, functional and adequate facilities for our Fire Department. We need to look at the facts, look at the needs and fully support those that support us.
Tom and Paula Martin
Whitehall