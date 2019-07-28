Last week, The White Lake Beacon chose to print an article under the heading The Savvy Senior which put forward the statement that “AARP is too liberal” without any evidence at all! The author, Jim Miller, then listed alternatives that purported to be more conservative.
I object strongly to this misleading article. I have had the honor of volunteering for 7 years for AARP and have observed how careful they are to present a range of viewpoints with balance and fairness. I have had a chance to meet legislators almost every year as a legislative advocate and have found common ground on various issues with both Republican and Democratic politicians. From healthcare and caregiver issues to protection of Senior finances, AARP has advocated in ways that empower and protect Seniors through bipartisan approaches. This may involve compromises which please neither extreme of the continuum from liberal to conservative. AARP’s main focus is on the short and long-term needs of Seniors.
Finally, everyone should know that AARP has the largest representation in Michigan. It is thus most powerful in protecting both Medicare and Social Security. Those approaching retirement and age 65 qualify for Medicare would do well to help by joining AARP in the fight against current attacks on Medicare and Social Security.
Concerned senior.
Margot Haynes
Montague