Supports fire millage

The White Lake Fire Authority will be seeking a 1.65 mileage for a newer, up to date, fire station, as well as two sorely needed fire trucks. The vote is being held on November 5, 2019.

The current station on Baldwin is 65 years old. It serves the community as well as it can, but is terribly out of date and much too small for our firefighters. To better serve this community and better care for themselves, as well as for community safety by being centrally located, we need you to vote YES on November 5th.

The fire engines that are in need of replacement are approximately 25 and 30 years old respectively. Are you kidding me? Who among us drives a vehicle that old? These vehicles have served and continue to faithfully serve this community. However, replacing them will provide our White Lake area not only up-to-date vehicles, but much safer and better equipped vehicles.

Imagine you or your parent, sibling, child, needing medical attention or assistance. Wouldn’t you want not only the best trained firefighters but also trained men and women with the equipment they need to best serve you?

For the price of one specialized coffee or muffin or bagel, per week, isn’t this worth the sacrifice? For us, the White Lake Community, please vote yes. Attend informational meetings. Ask questions. Make an informed decision. Thank you.

Michael and Judy Cavalier

Whitehall