I support the White Lake Fire Authority’s request for millage to replace a leased, 66-year-old fire station in downtown Whitehall. The new station would be built at the boundary of the City of Whitehall and Fruitland Township in Whitehall’s industrial park. A second station on Duck Lake Road would remain in service.

I was dismayed to read inaccurate and overblown statements in last week’s Letters to the Editor. Mary Ann Bard suggested adding on to the Authority’s Duck Lake Road Station. Station #2 and its parking lot sit within acreage dedicated to parkland. Unless the township reverses its decision to retain the natural woodland around Station #2, there’s no room to expand.

Station #2 is also further from Howmet, Walmart and recently expanded manufacturing facilities in Whitehall Township. Whitehall Township is part of the Authority’s coverage area. Those businesses are better served by a station that can house the ladder truck that is now housed at Station #2. The downtown station doesn’t have room for the ladder truck; the new station would house the ladder truck.

Ms. Bard also stated the millage would include two new fire trucks. This isn’t true. The Fire Authority dropped its request for new trucks, and shortened the length of the initial millage request by one year. This has been reported in the Beacon and explained by firefighters in two informational meetings.

The cost of putting the question on the March 10 Presidential Primary ballot is negligible since the State is paying for that election. The only additional cost is to insert the fire millage question on ballots in the City of Whitehall, Whitehall Township and Fruitland Township. That cost should be less than $300, according to Fruitland Township Clerk Karolyn Rillema.

Letter writer Herb Huch said voters aren’t being told that the millage for construction is on top of the existing 1.44 operational millage. That 1.44 operational millage figure was included in a front page January Beacon news article.

To use Ms. Bard’s example of a $400,000 house ($200,000 taxable value) to illustrate the cost to a homeowner seems a bit high. The average true-cost value for a Fruitland Township single-family residential property, according to Assessor Sue Bowen, is $172,108. For simplicity’s sake, if that’s rounded up to $200,000, the taxable value is $100,000.

Thus, the current operational millage of 1.44 mills costs the average Fruitland Township taxpayer $144 per year. The 1.65 mills to build an upgraded station would add $165 per year for four years, for a total of $309 per year.

I’m willing to pay less than $1/day to have safer, up-to-date and more efficient facilities for firefighters who respond to hundreds of medical calls, and put their lives at risk at accident and fire scenes 365 days per year. Join me in voting YES March 10.

Barb Aardema

Fruitland Township resident