As most people are aware, it is an election year. Since I was nine years old, I have been a political person. At age nine, my mother sent me to canvass our neighborhood, distributing campaign literature for JFK. My first venture into politics and I have been active ever since.
This year as election season heated up, I began to sense in myself a reluctance, a fear of expressing my preference for a candidate. I realized this was due to intimidation and bullying that I felt from the supporters of Trump. There are huge banners to support Trump, truck parades, rallies etc. In talking to friends and neighbors, I discovered that other supporters of Democrats shared the same fear. Not normally being a person who is easily intimidated, I resolved to put out yard signs in support of Joe Biden for president.
My first two signs were $36 dollars each. Within a couple of weeks, they were stolen. This isn’t a simple walk down the sidewalk and grab and go. No, I live on a busy street, a hill, no sidewalk, and my signs were more than thirty feet from the road. Additionally the thief or thieves left behind empty beer cans. Nice touch. I replaced my signs. A friend gave me a Biden sign with an American flag. I purchased two other signs. Again I placed my signs in my yard. I braced myself for theft even though I had reported the first theft, hoping for more police surveillance. Yes, the signs were stolen again. I will replace them.
What really angers me is the disregard of my first amendment rights. Many Trump supporters want us to respect their second amendment rights, but apparently see no hypocrisy in treading on my first amendment rights. The yard signs are my freedom of speech, an expression of my belief. I know I am not happy when I see Trump signs, but I understand that it is the part of our democracy for that person to display who they support. My code of ethics would not allow me to steal their signs or try to thwart their expression.
I ask that whoever the thief/thieves are that they recognize the criminality, the disrespect that their actions manifest. The White Lake community is normally a safe community. This is theft plain and simple and a violation of our American values.
Sincerely,
Mechelle Schneider