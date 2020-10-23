Dear Fellow Citizens,
If you are Republican but experiencing “Trump Fatigue”--tired of his administration's chaos, cronyism, and corruption; tired of the divisive rhetoric and the 20,000 lies of the past four years--why not join the legion of other Republicans who will be voting for Biden instead?
You'll be in good company, with Republicans such a former governors Kasich (Ohio), Snyder (Michigan), Racicot (Montana), and Ridge (Pennsylvania).
You'll be in good company, with Republicans such as former representatives Molinari (New York), Walsh (Illinois), Kolbe (Arizona), and Leach (lowa); as well as former senators Humphrey (New Hampshire), Warner (Virginia), and Durenberger (Minnesota).
You'll be in good company, such as the groups of over one hundred McCain '08 staffers, over thirty Romney '12 staffers, over two dozen George W. Bush aides and staffers, and seventy three former United States security officials in Republican administrations including former heads of the CIA and FBI and Trump's former Assistant Director of Homeland Security, Elizabeth Neumann.
You'll be in good company with over one hundred former Attorneys General, Mike Pence's former aide Olivia Troye, and Trump's former Communications Director Scaramucci.
While dictators such as Vladimir Putin and hate groups such as the Proud Boys and the KKK endorse Trump's second term, why not prove yourself more loyal to the principles of the United States rather than to the President of the United States?
And then, in the years to come, maybe the GOP can begin redefining itself as the party of Lincoln, of Eisenhower, of Reagan, of George H.W. Bush, instead of the party of Trump. That begins by not giving him a second term.
Christophea Kennedy
Whitehall