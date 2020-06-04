All letters to the editor are received and published as received, with only light editing for spelling and some punctuation mistakes.
There needs to be a method in place to handle certain problems.
Like large groups. What have we learned about riots? I would use the destruction of someone's property as the dividing line between, riots and protests. Something that's not found in abundance, toughness.
Knowledge of right and wrong will be needed and applied. Support those leaders who seem to know the difference between right and wrong.
Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, who advocates accosting out in public, even telling her friends to attack public figures in public, would be skipped.
Bring enough force to completely control the situation. Military if need be.
A single spokesperson, to avoid confusion. Who has access to the pertinent facts?
There seems to be a lot of outside agitators.
Perhaps impounding autos. Might not get back a second time. Put the fines against the national debt.
Sincerely,
Charlie Mikkelsen