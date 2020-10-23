Please vote for my life. Vote for pro choice candidates willing to leave my abortion decision to me. (You can oppose abortion by rejecting that choice the next time you’re pregnant). I know your religion promises eternal damnation should you have an abortion, but I don’t belong to your church.
So the issue has nothing to do with protecting human fetuses. It’s all about controlling women! I urge you to mind your own business & stay busy prosecuting pedophile priests. Then you can reunite 500+ children imprisoned at our border with parents lost in the ineptitude of the Trump administration.
I know your religion threatens eternal damnation unless you oppose abortion, but I don’t belong to your church.
So please vote for life. My life.
Edith Stubbs
Whitehall