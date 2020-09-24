What Matters?
Why Donald Trump Must Not Be Allowed to Remain in Office
Black Lives Matter
Brown Lives Matter
Blue Lives Matter
Indigenous Peoples Lives Matter
Covid-19 Patients’ Lives Matter
Our Children’s Lives Matter
Immigrants' Lives Matter
LGBTQ Lives Matters
The Rights of Disabled Persons Matter
Women’s Reproductive Rights Matter
Healthcare for All Matters
Social Security Matters
Clean Water and Air Matter
The Lives of All Living Creatures Matter
Saving the Planet Matters
Ending Hunger Matters
Healthy Food Matters
Decent Housing Matters
A Livable Wage Matters
Fair Taxation Matters
Plastic Pollution Matters
The Constitution Matters
Freedom of Speech Matters
Religious Freedom Matters
A Free Press Matters
The Right to Assemble Matters
Free and Fair Elections Matter
The Right to Vote Matters
The Rule of Law Matters
Equal Justice under the Law Matters
Ending Corruption Matters
Safe Streets Matter
Peace Matters
Truth Matters
Science Matters
What's Right Matters
Compassion Matters
Democracy Matters
Love Matters
Under Donald Trump’s Presidency many of these human rights and common goods have been diminished or essentially eliminated. If he is allowed to remain in office, all that matters will be deeply devalued and dismissed by der Fuhrer.
Please share. Ask others to consider what they will be losing. STAND UP FOR OUR COUNTRY, VOTE, DONATE TO DEMOCRACY LOVING CAUSES AND CANDIDATES, AND JOIN ACTIONS TO RESIST!
Dave Frederick
White River Twp.