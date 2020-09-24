What Matters?

Why Donald Trump Must Not Be Allowed to Remain in Office

Black Lives Matter

Brown Lives Matter

Blue Lives Matter

Indigenous Peoples Lives Matter

Covid-19 Patients’ Lives Matter

Our Children’s Lives Matter

Immigrants' Lives Matter

LGBTQ Lives Matters

The Rights of Disabled Persons Matter

Women’s Reproductive Rights Matter

Healthcare for All Matters

Social Security Matters

Clean Water and Air Matter

The Lives of All Living Creatures Matter

Saving the Planet Matters

Ending Hunger Matters

Healthy Food Matters

Decent Housing Matters

A Livable Wage Matters

Fair Taxation Matters

Plastic Pollution Matters

The Constitution Matters

Freedom of Speech Matters

Religious Freedom Matters

A Free Press Matters

The Right to Assemble Matters

Free and Fair Elections Matter

The Right to Vote Matters

The Rule of Law Matters

Equal Justice under the Law Matters

Ending Corruption Matters

Safe Streets Matter

Peace Matters

Truth Matters

Science Matters

What's Right Matters

Compassion Matters

Democracy Matters

Love Matters

Under Donald Trump’s Presidency many of these human rights and common goods have been diminished or essentially eliminated. If he is allowed to remain in office, all that matters will be deeply devalued and dismissed by der Fuhrer.

Please share. Ask others to consider what they will be losing. STAND UP FOR OUR COUNTRY, VOTE, DONATE TO DEMOCRACY LOVING CAUSES AND CANDIDATES, AND JOIN ACTIONS TO RESIST!

Dave Frederick

White River Twp.

