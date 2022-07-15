Visit with Mermaid Molly at the library on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 3:30 p.m. She is bringing stories and treasures to share with the kids in this fun, family-friendly summer reading event. It will take place on the lawn, weather-permitting. Although the library is closed at that time, the event will be moved to the meeting room if the weather is not cooperating.
The Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program is drawing to a close, with just a few more fun things planned for kids and adults. Stop by anytime to pick up an activity pack for kids, read the latest story trail – Where the Ocean Meets the Sand – and mark your calendars now for the big closing event scheduled for July 28 at 5:30 p.m. This combined event for kids and adults will feature live music with the Oat Bran Boys, a beautiful ocean-themed documentary on the big screen, plus snacks and activities for all ages.
Walk the Beat
July 23 is also the day of the Walk the Beat street music festival! Look for the library’s book bike as you visit the various venues and enjoy dozens of free concerts all afternoon. The music starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m., followed by a free community pig roast at Goodrich Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
FUN FACT: We have 47 subscribers so far to Wowbrary, our weekly “new books” newsletter service. In the month of March alone those folks discovered 80 new books they wanted to borrow. Imagine all the great new reads you’ll discover for yourself by browsing the library’s new book shelf from the comfort of home! To sign up for this free, weekly, digital newsletter, just visit bit.ly/wlclwowbrary.
More Digital Newspapers Coming Soon
Beginning Aug. 1, you can use your library card to read the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, LA Times and Chicago Tribune from wherever you are – at the library, at home, or on the go! To read them on your computer or mobile device, you’ll just need your library card number and an internet connection. Reading them at the library is even easier – just pick up one of the “newspaper” tablets and find a comfy chair. No log-in is required.
The library also provides digital subscriptions to hundreds of other newspapers from around the state and across the country, including the Muskegon Chronicle, the Detroit News, and USA Today. These are also available to anyone at the library, and to library cardholders wherever they are. You can find the links on the library website, or go straight to bit.ly/wlclnewsbank.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of virtual and in-person programs, wireless internet access and computers for public use. Internet hotspots and laptop computers can be borrowed for use at home. We are open six days a week for in-person visits, and open 24/7 at wlclib.org. or call 231-894-9531.