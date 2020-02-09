Ease high water erosion control permit mandates — Senate Bill 714

Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate on January 30, 2020 To revise restrictions on Great Lakes waterfront property owners when water levels are high, so as to allow temporary erosion control structures without having to undergo the process of trying to get a state permit, subject to notification requirements and using approved materials. The material would have to be removed or a permit acquired within 78 weeks.

How our state senator voted:

Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes

Repeal ticket scalping ban, restrict ticket resale websites — Senate Bill 385

Passed 28 to 10 in the Senate on January 30, 2020 To repeal a state law that bans ticket “scalping” at sports and entertainment events, but prohibit the sale or use of software primarily designed to interfere with an event sponsor’s internet ticket sale operation, or with a website that is designed to ensure an equitable ticket allocation process. Among other things the bill adds restrictions aimed at operations that buy-up a substantial portion of the tickets for an event with the intent of manipulating the price.

How our state senator voted:

Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes

Revise road funding allocation details — Senate Bill 518

Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate on January 28, 2020 To revise a law that requires a certain percentage of federal road funding to programs for local jurisdictions; see Senate Bill 519.

How our state senator voted:

Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes

Revise road funding allocation details — Senate Bill 519

Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate on January 28, 2020 To revise a law that prescribes the allocation of federal road funding, by replacing in some cases the federal aid revenue that is allocated to local jurisdictions with money from a state “trunk line fund.” This is said to free local governments from having to come up with required matching funds.

How our state senator voted:

Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes

Revise road construction warranty detail — Senate Bill 520

Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate on January 28, 2020 To revise details of the road construction warranties that state transportation officials are required to get “where possible” from road builders, by raising the dollar cap on projects for this applies, clarifying provisions related to surety bonds, requiring local governments to update their own road warranty provisions to conform with state law and more.

How our state senator voted:

Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes

Require state study adding tolls to some freeways — Senate Bill 517

Passed 31 to 7 in the Senate on January 28, 2020 To require the state Department of Transportation to contract for a study on the feasibility of charging tolls on some interstate freeways in Michigan, including revenue projections, optimal tolling rates, vehicle counts, traffic diversion and more. Also, to assert as “the intent of the legislature” that the state apply to the federal government for permission to convert some interstate freeways to toll roads.

How our state senator voted:

Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes

Revise source of foregone revenue from “data center” tax breaks — House Bill 5187

Passed 95 to 12 in the House on January 23, 2020 To establish that the effect of tax revenue that is foregone (not collected) due to tax breaks granted to a “data center” must be limited to non-school budgets only. Specifically, the bill would require that foregone tax revenue that would have gone to the state school aid fund but was lost because of sales tax breaks granted to “data centers” be “reimbursed” by transferring a like amount of revenue to the school aid fund from other taxes. This refers to benefits granted to a Nevada company that occupied the former Steelcase Pyramid building in Grand Rapids, and to other “data center” businesses under the political deal that authorized these privileges.

How our area state representatives voted:

Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes

Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes

Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes

Revise campaign finance report deadlines — House Bill 4291

Passed 100 to 6 in the House on January 16, 2020 To revise the deadline of some campaign finance report deadlines. The deadline for pre-election reports for some types of organizing committees would be earlier than currently required, and the post-election report deadlines would also be earlier.

How our area state representatives voted:

Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes

Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes

Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes

Revise child protection law detail — House Bill 4704

Passed 104 to 2 in the House on January 16, 2020 To revise details of a law that requires officials to document why a child abuse or neglect investigation was cut short (“abbreviated”). The bill would define the conditions that permit abbreviating an investigation, which generally involves complaints that are easily determined to be frivolous. This is part of a legislative package comprised of House Bills 4704 to 4709 that revise Michigan’s child protective services law and programs in response to a 2018 Auditor General finding that “efforts to ensure the appropriate and consistent application of selected CPS investigation requirements” are insufficient.

How our area state representatives voted:

Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes

Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes

Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes

Revise low income phone subsidy detail — House Bill 5263

Passed 79 to 28 in the House on January 21, 2020 To replace the current eligibility criteria in a law that permits low-income household to pay a lower telephone service rate than other households, and instead use the criteria specified in a certain federal subsidy program. Subsidized rates would still be available to anyone on welfare, Medicaid, food stamps, etc.

How our area state representatives voted:

Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes

Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes

Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes

To oppose mandating “labor peace agreements” to get marijuana business license — Senate Concurrent Resolution 18

Passed 21 to 15 in the Senate on January 22, 2020 To oppose a rule proposed by the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency that would impose a mandate on prospective marijuana business licensees to sign a “labor peace agreement” with a union. The resolution describes this mandate as forcing applicants to “accept the terms of labor unions without negotiation,” and asserts it would “set a dangerous precedent for similar requirements for anyone seeking a license or permit issued by the state”.

How our state senator voted:

Jon Bumstead (34th R-Newaygo) - Yes

Let minors buy fishing licenses for $2 — House Bill 5002

Passed 101 to 5 in the House on January 22, 2020 To exempt individuals under 17 years of age from having to pay the $1 surcharge added to an all-species fishing license. Alternatively, under House Bill 5003 a young angler could choose to pay $2 for this license.

How our area state representatives voted:

Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes

Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes

Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes

Let minors buy fishing licenses for $2 — House Bill 5003

Passed 98 to 8 in the House on January 22, 2020 To let resident and non-resident minors buy an “all species” fishing license for $2. See also House Bill 5002.

How our area state representatives voted:

Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes

Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes

Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes

Require electric coops give telecoms equal access to poles — House Bill 5266

Passed 105 to 1 in the House on January 22, 2020 To require member-owned electric cooperatives to provide access to its poles to video service, broadband, wireless or any telecommunication provider, and establish a process for resolving disputes. A cooperative could require reasonable terms and conditions, but these would have to apply to all providers equally.

How our area state representatives voted:

Greg VanWoerkom ( 91st R-Norton Shores) - Yes

Terry Sabo (92nd D-Muskegon) - Yes

Scott VanSingel (100th R-Grant) - Yes