Authorize remote “satellite” pharmacies — Senate Bill 340
Passed 32 to 6 in the Senate on September 5, 2019 To permit “remote pharmacies” that use a “telepharmacy system” to sell prescription drugs, in which a “continuous, real-time audio and video link to connect a pharmacist parent pharmacy with a remote pharmacy operated by the parent pharmacy.” Licensed “pharmacy technicians” at the remote site would dispense drugs under the remote supervision of a licensed pharmacist under rules and restrictions specified in the bill. Among other provisions the bill would require that patients be able to communicate with the licensed pharmacist through the system.
How our State Senator voted:
Yes - Jon Bumstead (R-Newaygo, 34th District)
Ease reporting requirements for able-bodied Medicaid expansion beneficiaries — Senate Bill 362
Passed 105 to 4 in the House on September 10, 2019 To grant greater leeway in the individual “workforce engagement” reporting requirements submitted by able-bodied individuals accepting health coverage benefits under the Medicaid expansion authorized by the federal health care law. A 2018 law made getting a job, job-training or meeting community service requirements a condition of able-bodied individuals accepting these social welfare benefits
How our State Representatives voted:
Yes - Greg VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores, 91th District)
Yes - Terry Sabo (D-Muskegon, 92th District)
Yes - VanSingel (R-Grant, 100th District)
Require medical marijuana pregnancy warning label — House Bill 4126
Passed 105 to 4 in the House on September 10, 2019 To impose a warning label requirement on producers and sellers of medical marijuana that is focused on women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Products would be required to have a label warning pregnant women that use may result in “fetal injury, preterm birth, low birth weight, or developmental problems for the child.” Retailers would have to give every buyer a pamphlet measuring 3.5 inches by 5 inches that includes safety information related to marijuana use by minors, and a poison control hotline number.
How our State Representatives voted:
Yes - Greg VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores, 91th District)
Yes - Terry Sabo (D-Muskegon, 92th District)
Yes - VanSingel (R-Grant, 100th District)
Appropriations: “Omnibus” education budget — House Bill 4728
Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate on September 10, 2019 To send the bill back to the Senate as just a “placeholder” budget with $100 placeholder line items rather than actual appropriations. This is a procedural device used for working out the differences between the House and Senate budgets, and eventually for negotiating a final budget between a Republican-controlled legislature and a Democratic governor.
How our State Senator voted:
Yes - Jon Bumstead (R-Newaygo, 34th District)