We doubled the number of hotspots available for local cardholders to borrow! The addition of 10 new devices funded by an Emergency Connectivity Fund grant brings the total to 20. Each Wi-Fi hotspot comes with unlimited data and allows multiple devices to connect to the internet at once. To make the service more convenient, the checkout time has been increased to three weeks for all hotspots. We still hope to begin offering 16-week loans of hotspots paired with laptops, but unfortunately we’re having a hard time getting the laptops delivered. In the meantime, we’d love to see the hotspots get some use, so stop in and check one out today. We also have tablets with unlimited data available, and they can be borrowed for up to 16 weeks at a time. If you’ve never used a tablet or a hotspot, friendly staff members are on hand to help you get started.
More free play opportunities for little ones
Several more Play Space appointments were added to the calendar, plus there is room for two more families to register for the 1-2-3 Play With Me workshops. The Play Space sessions are a great way to spend some active time with your young children. You simply schedule an appointment for your family or small group of friends to enjoy the many toys and activities offered in the meeting room. The 1-2-3 Play With Me workshops are a series of events held on Tuesday evenings in March. These offer informal playtime for young families, plus free access to a different community resource professional each week. For more information or to register for either program, visit wlclib.org/children.
FUN FACT: Maria Telkes was nicknamed the “Sun Queen” for her groundbreaking work on solar-heated houses back in the 1940s. You can learn more about her and many other women inventors by visiting the library’s “Picturing Women Inventors” poster exhibition. This Smithsonian exhibit explores the inventions of 19 highly accomplished American women and showcases the breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges they encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors. The posters will be on display at the library through the end of March, in celebration of Women’s History Month.
Thank you, Shelby State Bank!
The library was recently presented with a check from Shelby State Bank. Bank employees can participate in special “Jeans Days” where they pay $5 in exchange for the ability to wear blue jeans at work that day. The various branches take turns choosing the recipient of the funds raised by Jeans Days, and the Whitehall office chose us! We have not yet settled on a use for these funds, but we are honored by their donation and by their trust in the library as an important part of the community we serve.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of virtual and in-person programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. Internet hotspots and laptop computers can be borrowed for use at home. We are open six days a week for in-person visits. Masks are encouraged for all visitors over age 2, in accordance with current CDC recommendations. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.