From “Ghost Ships of the Great Lakes”
by Dwight Boyer
Chapter 17 — Our Son . . . and E.S.P. (continued)
Aboard the schooner, where, above, the distress flag still snapped taut in the howling wind, the men were doing the idle, seemingly senseless things men do when waiting for the end, but not knowing when it will come. One toyed fretfully with frayed bits of rope and rigging, as if subconsciously wanting everything in order for a supreme final inspection. Another, with detached dedication, picked steadily at the putty around a cabin window that had long since surrendered its glass to the sea. Others just hung on a stared out over the heaving gray seas, lost in a myriad of private thoughts and treasured memories. Down below, the cook, Tom Larsen, up to his knees in water, kept fishing out pots and pans, moving them to the top of the ancient galley stove. Every roll of the ship dislodged them again, and Tom, muttering to himself, patiently retrieved them. He had refused to leave the galley when Captain Nelson had pointed out the futility of staying there. But, the captain had decided, there was no point in pursuing the matter. They were going to be lost anyway, and the galley was as good a place as any to meet the Supreme Navigator.
And so, at three o’clock, and in such a state, the William Nelson found them.
It really shouldn’t have surprised Captain Mohr to see the sinking schooler ahead. The hero of many rescues, he seemed to be in the right place at the right time, although, in that connotation, the present situation left room for doubt.
In June of 1922, when he was skipper of the E. W. Oglebay, he saved two men, two women, and three children from a sinking yacht in Georgian Bay. A devoted family man himself, the event had made a deep impression on the Captain.3
In November, four years later, as master of the E. G. Mathiott, he saved three men on a disabled yacht in Lake Erie.
The following year he had rescued the crew of the yacht, Mildred, in a Lake Erie snowstorm. There were three almost naked men aboard the Mildred. They had soaked their clothing in gasoline to make flares and signal torches, meanwhile drifting helplessly for three days.
In July of 1929 he happened upon and rescued four men and two women, adrift after their yacht had capsized. Again it was in Lake Erie, near Kelleys Island.
Now, the Our Son was out there before him, toiling sluggishly as though the burden of water and pulpwood in her hold would finish her at any moment. She was tired, very tired, and her slow, agonizing recoveries bespoke a vessel ready to lay her head down on the bosom of the seas to seek her eternal rest. Captain Mohr knew that saving the people of the Our Son would be far different from any of the other rescues. His own ship was already damaged, and he envisioned more before the day was done. He wasn’t quite sure he could pull it off. The people on the schooner were in no position to help themselves. Launching the William Nelson’s lifeboats in such a lather of towering seas would be suicidal. No, if he were to get them off, he would have to go right in beside her, risking fatal damage to his own ship should they crash together as both rolled heavily. There was the distinct possibility that both vessels might go down.