For some 31 years, the Ark could be seen rolling with the waves while being anchored in White Lake at the end of Scenic Drive.
The original owner of the Ark, Earl Sherman, built the raft in 1930 out of timbers that lined the White Lake Channel. On the raft he constructed a covered building with an open water fishing area in the center.
In 1947, Earl sold the Ark to Robert Benner of Miamisburg, Ohio. The Brenner family had been summer residents and used the Ark often over the years. Robert rebuilt the Ark using some of the old timbers, floated the structure on 110 fifty-five gallon oil drums, and fastened it with four cables – two to the shore and two to special anchors in the water.
Inside the building was a lunch counter where coffee and hamburgers were served to the fisherman. There was even a pot-bellied stove for warmth in the winter months and a number of three foot by six foot wells in the floor for fishing. Men sat on benches by the wells and cast their lines over the surrounding railings into the cold White Lake waters hoping for a great “catch”.
For 75 cents a day, men could fish with all the comforts of home, including a bathroom of sorts. Fishermen could purchase minnows and ice fishing poles on the Ark. For 15 cents they could have a hamburger and coffee.
The Brenners also had 65 shanties, arranged in rows, that they rented out. A regular fishermen’s village. They were heated with coal in metal stoves and were built to accommodate two, three, or four occupants.
Around 1949, the Ark ownership changed to Gerald Baker and the Ark was moved to the Montague side of the lake at the end of Chicago Boulevard (now Indian Bay Road). In the early 1950s, Lozier Wantz owned the Ark.
The Ark operated year around and seven days a week. Winters were the best season. The Ark was successful through about 1963 when its usefulness declined as did the perch and the Ark disappeared from White Lake forever.