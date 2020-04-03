State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, April 2 issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to suspend in-person K-12 education for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year due to coronavirus outbreak in Michigan:
“I agreed with many families and school leaders in Muskegon County that the decision to close school buildings should have been made every two weeks to more accurately ascertain the emergency caused by COVID-19. This decision will have ramifications beyond student learning as families and communities try to adapt. I applaud the governor for allowing local school leaders to develop plans that will meet their students’ educational needs for the remainder of the school year including online and distant learning options. Our challenge now as parents, teachers, school leaders and as a community is ensuring our kids are healthy and safe and progressing academically.”