Dear Editor:
As a lifelong resident of the White Lake area, I am disappointed that Whitehall City Council Resolution 21 ever passed. This irresponsible initiative lays the groundwork for unintended consequences — like the emergency powers utilized by Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the coronavirus lockdowns over the last two years. The State of Michigan stripped the governor of these powers after the Supreme Court declared them unconstitutional. The declaration of a climate emergency by the City of Whitehall will also be unconstitutional if they force any obligations upon citizens. For the city to meet the resolution’s obligations, enormously extensive monies will need to be taxed upon the residents just to replace what like services the city provides. The city should remove any mention of and rescind any obligations from this Climate Mobilization Plan from its Master Plan.
Using electric vehicles to meet some greenhouse gas emissions number is a fallacy. The “net” green of an electric car would have to result from all the materials coming from some sort of “green” source. This is absolutely economically impossible. We won’t be mining iron ore with solar power and melting steel with wind energy. When is a wind tower actually “net green” after production and materials are factored in? The solar gardens and wind turbines being built across the country are, themselves, a natural catastrophe. The lithium mines needed for batteries are an unseen environmental catastrophe. The entire process is a virtue signaling facade for either a pawn of the green initiative or a well-meaning individual ignorant of the entire process to achieve their end goal. What’s going to be the next emergency?
Being a good steward of the earth doesn’t mean handicapping growth and prosperity for the sake of a false religion that identifies as a climate emergency. The U.S. is already a world leader in keeping the environment clean and will continue to be. The result of these initiatives will lead to energy control and rationing. We are not a third world country and don’t want to be. I think some folks are well-intentioned by their efforts, but are foolish in their understanding. To force their ignorance upon unsuspecting individuals for the sake of their own self-gratification is possibly the most selfish act a climate alarmist could do to another human.
Please rescind the entire Resolution 21 for the sake of reality, science and the future my kids have to live in.
MICHAEL SIKKENGA
1150 Crystal Lake Rd., Whitehall