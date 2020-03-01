We get it. Nobody like to pay more taxes.

So when a millage request like the White Lake Fire Authority’s current one is on the ballot, it brings up a lot of questions.

The questions include, Do we really need a new fire station?, Can we afford the added taxes?, Is there another way to meet the needs of the fire authority? Should a millage request be on the ballot so soon after a similar one was defeated last November?

Voters will have an opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls March 10. Some have already cast their absentee ballots.

The question is will voters approve a request for 1.65 mills for four years to fund improvements and upgrades to fire facilities, apparatus and equipment to provide fire protection and rescue services to the residents in the district which includes the City of Whitehall, and the townships of Fruitland and Whitehall?

The bottom line is will funding be approved to build a new centrally located fire station which can better and more efficiently serve the fire and rescue needs of the district?

We believe the voters should approve the millage.

We live in a different time than 66 years ago when Fire Station One was built in downtown City of Whitehall to just serve the citizens of the city.

The current Station One is no longer centrally located for the district which has added two neighboring townships and when most of the new construction is moving to the east and south of the city.

The proposed location of a new fire station in the City of Whitehall’s industrial park is more centrally located to those growing areas and with better access to travel arteries - not requiring to drive through the city.

The proposed location is in an area suggested by the ISO which evaluates fire services in determining ratings for home insurance purposes.

Granted, the authority has a second station on Duck Lake Road which is in a pole barn type structure. That facility is used because the new aerial fire truck will not fit in Station One, and it has sleeping quarters for full-time firefighters. However, it is not as centrally located and the aerial truck is further away from the structures in the district which needs its capabilities. The station is marginal and needed work on its well.

Currently, the WLFA does not have a station in which firefighters can safely store their expensive protective gear, and where there is proper storage for medical supplies.

The WLFA also does not have dedicated indoor space for the required training of firefighters. Currently the training is held in the apparatus bays (the trucks have to be moved outdoors). Other departments in the county have those facilities.

And, some opponents of the millage call the plans for the new fire station - extravagant.

To put the cost into perspective, the proposal calls for an estimated $3 million cost for the station, while the recent remodeling and expansion of the 102-year-old playhouse in downtown Whitehall cost about $3.8 million which was raised from donations and city funds. While the playhouse is a valuable asset to the community’s culture and economy, a fire station is a critical resource in protecting our community.

However, the authority says the plans have been changed to stay within a budget. The entire structure has been reduced in size, and the apparatus bays will be housed in a less expensive pre-engineered steel structure. The living, office and training areas will be stick-built.

Some have suggested the WLFA just remodel and expand the current facilities. The aging Station One is not owned by the authority, but leased from the City of Whitehall. It doesn’t seem wise to spend significant dollars on a 66-year-old structure the authority doesn’t own. Putting money into a pole barn in a more rural area of the district also doesn’t seem like a good use of funds.

So, should the authority ask for a millage so soon after one was defeated in November?

We believe the needs haven’t changed and a new fire station is still the best answer in providing a more efficient service.

And, it isn’t the same millage asked before. While the amount of millage requested is the same, the length of the proposal is one less year - four as opposed to five. The new millage is not asking to fund two new fire trucks like last November’s. WLFA took that off the table to reduce the costs to taxpayers.

And, last November’s millage proposal only lost by 21 votes so the WLFA believed better education on why the new fire station is needed will result in a successful vote.

And, the bottom line. Is an efficient fire department needed?

WLFA serves 54-square mile area which includes the largest manufacturer in Muskegon County - Arconic Howmet Aerospace - and Michigan’s largest amusement park - Michigan’s Adventure. It also includes many retail establishments and homes, including ones in rural areas.

Last year the WLFA had its busiest year in its history with 1,162 alarms. While only 54 of the alarms were for fire suppression and 22 were working structure fires, a critical need is for the medical fire responder calls of which there were 731. That response is critical to provide, at times, lifesaving efforts before an ambulance can arrive on the scene to transport a patient to the hospital.

We believe the WLFA has made its case for the need of a more centrally located and efficient fire station, and we urge voters to support that.