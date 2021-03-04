In 2021 the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club is offering $1,000 one-time college scholarships to six high school seniors who live in the Montague and Whitehall school districts. This includes home schooled, virtual and schools of choice students.
The scholarships are for post-secondary education expenses, including courses in four-year and two-year degree programs and certificate programs.
Applicants must complete a scholarship application which will be reviewed by a Rotary Scholarship Committee.
Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” so an applicant’s volunteer service at school and in the community will be considered by the scholarship committee in selecting scholarship recipients. High school academic transcripts must also be supplied by an applicant.
Scholarship applications are available to Montague and Whitehall high school counseling offices. Applications may also be requested by e-mail. Just send a request to gmeans23@gmail.com.
Applications must be submitted by March 26, 2021. Montague and Whitehall students may submit completed applications to the counseling office. Home schooled, virtual and schools of choice students may e-mail a completed application to gmeans23@gmail.com.