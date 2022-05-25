Reeths-Puffer battered Union Tuesday to close O-K Green Conference play, 21-2 and 17-0, behind terrific pitching by Caitlynn Duffey and Mady Snyder. R-P improved to 15-15 and 8-6 in the O-K Green.
Neither Rocket hurler allowed a hit in their three-inning turns in the circle. Duffey struck out eight in her abbreviated no-hitter, walking two, and Snyder one-upped Duffey with a shortened perfect game, also striking out eight.
Kaylee Jones blasted a home run in game one and drove in three runs, and Natalie Kunnen doubled twice. Paige Primmer and Snyder each got two hits and drove in four runs.
In game two, Megan Barmes and Primmer each got two hits, and Barmes drove in three runs.