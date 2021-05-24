It takes a great fit to leave your alma mater, especially when you're having success, and Nate Aardema believes he's found that fit, as he accepted the Reeths-Puffer boys basketball coaching job Monday after 12 seasons at Whitehall, where his teams won three West Michigan Conference championships, had eight winning seasons and were named academic all-state 11 times.
Aardema replaces Lance Johnson, who stepped down as Rockets' coach last month after helping build R-P from a doormat in the O-K Conference to one that beat league power Muskegon twice in three seasons. Johnson told the Muskegon Chronicle that he simply wanted a break from coaching after doing it since his college days.
Aardema will also, pending board approval, accept a physical education teaching job in the R-P district, which, he said, was a factor in his applying for another coaching position for the first time in his Whitehall tenure. He currently teaches fourth grade in the Montague district.
"So much of coaching is relationships and being able to build those relationships," Aardema said. "Having the possibility of being in the same district you coach can only help in growing those relationships sooner than I would if I were to teach where I was teaching."
Relationship-building is one of Aardema's great strengths as a coach, and it's one of the things emphasized by the man who led the search that ended with Aardema's hire, a name familiar to Whitehall fans: Cliff Sandee, who will officially take over as Rockets' athletic director next month. He's been picking things up from his predecessor Tony Schmitt, who is retiring, the past few weeks, but in many respects it's a job Sandee has been training for since he got to R-P, and really even before that.
"I have a passion for athletics," Sandee said. "I've always been passionate and excited about it. I wasn't sure it would come this quickly into my time at RP, but being able to sit eyeball to eyeball with Tony and pick his brain is valuable.
"The idea and notion of, it's an entire community of school district, students and parents here, and everyone is passionate about athletics. My thought process has always been, don't let your sport or sports define you. Rather than let it define you, use it as a tool to improve your life and situation, and I feel like I've had that opportunity."
Sandee, of course, coached wrestling at Whitehall alongside Aardema's basketball - the two of them would, in their own way, compete for athletes by pitching their respective programs, although Sandee joked that any physical battle for them would've ended in Aardema's favor - and in fact Aardema was his assistant for a time when he was coaching Vikings' football. But how Aardema's name ended up standing out of a candidate pool that Sandee said numbered nearly a dozen is about far more than familiarity.
"The word I hear when he talks about his athletes is love," Sandee said. "He loves his athletes. He's passionate about them and their success. 11 of his 12 years, his teams have been academic all-state. He's going to bring the family culture and that atmosphere here."
Indeed, that's a main goal of Aardema's. His fingerprints were all over the Whitehall program despite not teaching in the district, but now that he'll see the kids he will be coaching during the school day as well, it will make it easier to work with athletes at all levels.
"One of my goals was that I want to work from the youth level on up," Aardema said. "That's the way you continue to build a program. You look at some of the young guys coming back and on their JV, there's some talent coming too. It's part of the draw of saying, how can we take the next step?
"Ultimately, it's about getting a chance to work with the kids and develop those relationships. That's the hardest thing about leaving Whitehall. we graduate seven seniors, and I hope I can still be a part of their lives. But I keep telling myself that I can develop those relationships with the Reeths-Puffer kids too."
Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell, who was of course both Sandee's and Aardema's boss at one point and has known Aardema since he was a Whitehall student, said Aardema was up front with him throughout the process, which he appreciated. He's already talked to a few people who may be interested in succeeding Aardema.
It would be natural for outside speculation to turn to Vikings' JV coach Christian Subdon; Aardema, who coached Subdon at Whitehall and is close with him, has often said that Subdon looks at his JV experience as an apprenticeship on his way to becoming a head coach. Subdon, who's coached six seasons of JV - three each at Hart and Whitehall - already teaches in the district, which is a factor Russell has consistently said he prefers for a Whitehall coach if possible.
No matter who ends up taking the job, it will be an attractive one, in no small part due to the Vikings' recent success.
"If it's an outside person - and I'm not saying it will be...We have a good reputation of being a consistent school district," Russell said. "A lot of our coaches started back in the early 1990s. I think it's reflective of our culture."
Aardema was a small part of building that culture. Now he'll take it to Reeths-Puffer.
"Working at Whitehall was and has been absolutely a fantastic experience," Aardema said. "Going to Reeths-Puffer, I'm excited to match and grow on that."