For the second year in a row, Montague has only one returning starter back from a very successful team, but for the second year in a row, it's a pretty good returning starter to have - all-state honorable mention performer Kendall Osborne.

Osborne helped lead the Wildcats to a 17-5 record last year, which included two losses by a point each. As her junior season approaches, Osborne continues to improve; coach Nick Thaler said she was impressive guarding an unnamed Division I prospect from an O-K Red Conference school at one summer event.

"Kendall guarded her, they guarded each other, and for the most part Kendall held her own defensively," Thaler said. "Once she figured out how to guard her, she kind of shut her down a little bit. That was a good learning experience for both of them. It was also an eye-opening experience to show how much she's improved this summer.

"Kendall, once she figures out exactly what she wants to do, she can do everything. She's a five-tool player. She can shoot, handle the ball, an excellent passer. That's what we've seen from her in the summer."

Osborne, who averaged 11.7 points and led the West Michigan Conference in assists with over five per game, has been experimenting with playing off the ball more, which Thaler said makes her an even more difficult assignment for opposing defenses.

While Osborne will clearly be the centerpiece, Montague has some impressive bench players from a season ago who are ready to step into bigger roles.

The biggest reason Osborne will be able to play off the ball more this year is the offseason improvement from Emma Peterson, who was a reserve point guard last year but earned more and more minutes as the season went on. Thaler said Peterson was drawing as much defensive attention as Osborne was at times during summer scrimmages and had one of her best games against Harbor Springs' star sophomore Olivia Flynn.

Haylee Schwarz is back, and Thaler said she's gotten stronger in the weight room in the offseason to prepare for the grind of playing in the post. Schwarz battled an injury through most of the offseason but should be ready to go for opening tip-off. Lauren Smith will see playing time as well, and with an improved shot she could give the Wildcats floor spacing that could help unleash other players. She's also an athletic and strong defensive player. Ella King and Britta Johnson are also names to watch; Thaler said Johnson has carried the momentum from her impressive soccer and volleyball seasons to the basketball court. Kennedy Johnson is another expected contributor.

Montague will get plenty of help from what Thaler calls a "really strong" sophomore class: Braylyn Bultema, Adelyn Peterson and Addison Pranger. That trio spearheaded a strong JV season a year ago and will now look to bring that same energy to the varsity level.

The schedule is challenging. The Wildcats will face powerhouse programs like defending O-K Green co-champion Mona Shores and Western Michigan Christian. While it's no longer a conference foe due to the WMC splitting into divisions, Hart was unbeaten in the league last year and is on the schedule again.

The new WMC Lakes division won't really change anything about Montague's outlook. The goals are clear - win the league, win the district.

"I don't think our goal should be any less," Thaler said. "We've got the tools to get it done and the players that believe in some of the things they can do. That leads to a lot of confidence and a lot of wins throughout the year. I tell the girls, try to be better than you were yesterday. If we can do that, we'll be good in February and March."