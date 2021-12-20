Whitehall cheer earned the top spot among Division 3/4 schools, while Reeths-Puffer had the highest score overall as all three local cheer squads opened their seasons at the Mona Shores Invitational Saturday.
The Vikings actually tied with Comstock Park for the Division 3/4 title, as both teams scored 577.12 points. Whitehall erased a late deficit by outscoring the Panthers 224.2-211.1 in the final round, aided by eight Comstock Park penalty points.
Reeths-Puffer placed third in the Division 1/2 group, scoring 708.6 points. Only Mona Shores and Jenison earned higher scores. The Rockets' best score came in round two, with 217.8 points, outscoring Jenison in the round.
Montague scored 352.84 points in the meet, not taking the mat in round three. The Wildcats had an impressive score of 192.4 points in the first round, just 0.1 behind Comstock Park for the division high score.