BYRON CENTER — All six of Reeths-Puffer's entrants in the Division 2 regional tournament Saturday at Byron Center earned spots at the state meet.
The Rockets had one regional champ, with Jimmy Rozycki taking the top spot at 152 pounds. Rozycki took the hard way to get there, winning two very close decisions in his last two matches, defeating Austin Chivis of Thornapple Kellogg and Jailen Tatum of Northview in those wins.
Two other Rockets reached the finals and were runners-up. Thade Radosa was second at 160, winning a technical fall and a pin in his first two matches of the day before dropping a 7-3 match to Doak Dean of Lowell. Payton Dobben also took second at 171, with a 10-9 victory over Byron Center's Kolton VanNest highlighting his day.
Caleb McNeil placed third at 189, picking up an 8-4 win over top seed Michael Gibson of Holland in the third-place match. He also won a pin and a major decision on the day.
In fourth place were Jacob Blawat at 119 and Kaden Malotke at 130. Blawat split two close matches with Ashton Corson of Thornapple Kellogg at the regionals, winning 8-7 in the first round and losing 1-0 in the third-place match. Malotke earned two wins by pin on the day