All-conference cheer team honors were passed out earlier this spring, with a slew of local athletes being recognized.
Leading the area in terms of number of athletes on the first team was Whitehall, which took second place in the West Michigan Conference and had five team members placed on the all-WMC first team: Gwen Gould, Megan Baker, Kyleigh Martin, Yasmeen Guzman and Alyssa Lohman. In addition, Viking Illeana Hatcher received honorable mention.
Montague had three athletes reach the all-WMC first team: Emily Olsson, Katie Weesies and Katie Nuttall. Nuttall was the only freshman in the league to earn all-WMC first team honors. Hayden O'Neal, another freshman, received honorable mention.
In the O-K Black Conference, Reeths-Puffer earned two first team spots. Lily Schoonbeck and Destinee Amos filled those spots. Rockets' teammate Kenna Shalifoe picked up honorable mention honors.