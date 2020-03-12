Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Mainly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.