The MHSAA announced Thursday afternoon that all winter sports tournaments are being suspended due to COVID-19. No games will be held for the time being.
The decision reverses one made earlier Thursday, when the organization had said that games would continue to be played, but with audiences limited to parents, guardians and essential personnel.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended Wednesday that large public gatherings be stopped to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the press release. “This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority.”
Uyl added that more updates will follow in the next few days, and did not give a timetable for the potential rescheduling of the tournaments.