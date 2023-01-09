Saturday was a big day for all three area wrestling teams at the Grand Haven Invitational. Reeths-Puffer placed sixth and Whitehall seventh among 17 scoring teams at the meet, and the event also featured a girls bracket, in which Montague had three wrestlers who finished in the top two at their weights.
Four White Lake boys earned the top spot at their weight classes: Ian Cook and Jake Rozycki for Reeths-Puffer at 120 and 113 pounds respectively, and Wyatt Jenkins (175) and Shane Cook (285) for Whitehall.
Shane Cook rolled through the 285-pound bracket, winning three of his four matchups by pin and the other by injury default to move to 20-0 this season. Jenkins was similarly dominant, with three pins and a major decision; he is now 18-2. Both pinned their finals opponents. Rozycki and Cook, meanwhile, improved their season marks to 24-0 and 23-1 respectively.
Kaden Malotke added a runner-up finish for R-P at 138. The finals loss was his first of the season and he is now 23-1.
Also for Whitehall, Darnell Mack placed third at 150, with his only loss coming in overtime, and Nolan Taranko (120) and Caden Varela (132) each finished fourth.
In the girls division, Savannah Winkleblack earned the championship at 110, pinning her finals opponent, Mason County Central's Nyvaeh Wendt, just as she did at the Montague girls invitational. Natalie Bassett took second place at 120 and Emma Pendell was second at 140.