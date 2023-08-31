WHITEHALL — Fueled by a spectacular finishing performance by senior Paige Anderson, Reeths-Puffer finished second to Lowell Wednesday at the Whitehall Invitational with a team score of 363.
Anderson finished with a flourish on the back nine, shooting a two-under par 33 in that span to finish with a 74 and pick up medalist honors. She drained three birdies over her last five holes and only once shot worse than a bogey all day.
Rowan Bluhm continued her solid start to the year as well, carding an 87 to finish eighth overall.
“Paige and Rowan’s leadership is a big reason for our turnaround this year," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "They continue to show mental toughness when adversity arises. The younger players are seeing that and starting to follow their leaders.”
Sophia McCollum picked up her first career individual top-10 finish with an 89, and Olivia Ambler rounded out R-P scoring with a personal best score of 113.
"Last year we finished last or toward the bottom of the pack of every tournament," Pallett said. "This year we are competing for trophies. This is our second trophy this year and the girls are hungry for more.”
Whitehall also enjoyed a strong performance, finishing third with a 369, just six strokes behind the Rockets. Ava Garcia topped Viking players with an 82, including one birdie. She finished fourth overall. Also for Whitehall, Allie Van Antwerp shot a 92, Grace McDowell had a 95 and Jersey Pierson shot a 100.
Montague competed in the event as well, taking seventh place with a score of 405. Braylyn Bultema led the way for the 'Cats with a 95, and Kennedy Johnson also broke 100, shooting a 98. Abby Woller had a 103 and Cadence Fox added a 109.