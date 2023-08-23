Reeths-Puffer continued to show how far it's come since 2022 Tuesday at the Forest Hills Central Invitational, placing fourth out of 14 schools. A year ago, the Rockets placed last in the event, said coach Matt Pallett.
In addition, R-P's score of 373 was a 10-stroke improvement over its effort four days prior, also at The Meadows.
Paige Anderson had another impressive effort, shooting a 75, only two over par, which was good for second place individually. Anderson drained five birdies in her round.
"Paige shot a great round today...and feels she left a few out there," Pallett said. "She has yet to really capitalize on the par-5s this year. When she does, then look out.
"She continues to be a great teammate. Although she shot a great round she was more interested in how her team did. She continues to be a great leader for this team."
Rowan Bluhm posted a score of 95, with Sophia McCollum right behind her with a 96. Avery Luna shot her best Meadows round to date, posting a 107.
"They are playing better golf than what their final scores have been showing," Pallett said of Bluhm and McCollum. "Both of them tend to have a few bad holes each round. Once they eliminate that, then their scores will lower.”